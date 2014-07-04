Video captures horrific moment Porsche crashes at high speed, killing family – as dad looks on

Four people died in a split-second on Sunday when a Porsche which was travelling at high speed crashed into a stationery vehicle on the road between Athens and Delphi in Greece.

The fatal accident claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and her three-year-old son who were sitting in a parked Honda Civic at a rest stop next to the highway. The driver and passenger of the Porsche were also killed on impact.

Iorgos Vakakis (24), the son of Greek supermarket magnate Apostolos Vakakis, was driving the Porsche. It’s always been expected that Iorgos would take over his father’s business empire, which consists of about 80 shops worldwide.

The Porsche was reportedly a rented vehicle.

According to eye-witnesses the road was wet at the time of the accident, but Iorgos also drove much faster than the speed limit of 120 km/h and lost control over the vehicle.

The Porsche hit the parked Honda with so much force that both vehicles hit the building and exploded on impact.

Iorgis’s passenger has since been identified as Andreas Georgakopoulos (24). He was flung from the car and died on the scene.

The female victim’s husband (41), who’d parked the car to use the rest rooms, saw the accident happen.

He ran screaming to the car to try and save his family, but he was too late. His wife and son died in the flames. CCTV footage shows how he runs toward the scene and then watched helplessly with his hands on his head as the cars burn.

