WATCH: Adorable tot speaks and understand Xhosa fluently
Byon May 27, 2017
An absolutely adorable video shows a toddler speaking and understanding fluent IsiXhosa, proving that our beloved country is indeed culturally diverse.
South-Africa Uncensored posted the video to their Facebook page and it was viewed more 229 000 times and shared over 3 700 times.
People can be heard in the video giggling approvingly and cheering the little guy on.
South Africans went wild after seeing the video, expressing their love for the evident affection between nanny and toddler.
“She not only taught him her language but she taught him her heart. Look at those two interacting. Amazing!” one user commented.
It sure does win our hearts too!
