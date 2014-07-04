WATCH: Bakkie swept away in KZN flash floods

Yesterday in KwaZulu-Natal a man found himself in deep water when he tried to cross the Tongaat River at a low bridge in Walter Reid way in his bakkie.

His bakkie was washed away in a flash flood. The man, a foreigner believed to be in his 30s, was halfway across the bridge when the water suddenly rose to window height and the vehicle was swept up.

“The bakkie was literally floating on the water,” said Paul Herbst, spokesperson for the IPSS medical team.

“He was lucky that he was able to get the bakkie’s door open and swim to safety in time,” says Paul, adding that other drivers should avoid low bridges if the river is already full.

Emergency medical personnel examined the man at the scene, but he was unharmed and disappeared soon after. His identity is unknown.

The IPSS rescue team succeeded in pulling the bakkie out of the water with the help of a towing service after two hours of struggling.

“The bridge at the Tongaat River doesn’t usually overflow but the constant rain of the past few days resulted in a flash flood,” says Paul