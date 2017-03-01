Watch Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon belt out Shape of You using classroom instruments

Just another reason we love Ed Sheeran . . .

The British singer performed a rather special rendition of his hit track Shape of You (which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for a fifth week running) for The Tonight Show recently, using classroom instruments!

Holding a banana-shaped shaker, the 26-year-old Brit enlisted the help of the show’s host Jimmy Fallon and house band, The Roots to deliver a pretty amazing performance.

Don’t believe us? Take a look:

