Watch Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon belt out Shape of You using classroom instruments
Byon March 1, 2017
Just another reason we love Ed Sheeran . . .
The British singer performed a rather special rendition of his hit track Shape of You (which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for a fifth week running) for The Tonight Show recently, using classroom instruments!
Holding a banana-shaped shaker, the 26-year-old Brit enlisted the help of the show’s host Jimmy Fallon and house band, The Roots to deliver a pretty amazing performance.
Don’t believe us? Take a look:
Sources: people.com, billboard.com