Shocking videos show office building in Braamfontein engulfed in flames

A fire broke out at an office building in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
According to reports, the building is situated in Braampark, Braamfontein.
At this stage, it’s unclear what started the blaze.
Robert Mulaudzi from the Johannesburg emergency services told Jacaranda FM that everybody had been evacuated from the burning building.
So far, no casualties have been reported.
Video received from Fire at Office building in Braampark, Braamfontein, JHB #Fire @EMERGCONTROL pic.twitter.com/AxphGlSYhG
— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 18, 2017
#Braampark #Braamfontein offices on fire
Services are on scene @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Q3S4Pjtpac
— Alex Sweet Patrick (@IamAlexSweet) April 18, 2017
Huge fire apparently at the SA Human Rights Commission office park in Braamfontein in central Joburg. pic.twitter.com/JviPB1Lbt3
— Dennis Georgiannis (@dengeo) April 18, 2017
More pics of the building on fire in Braamfontein. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/mHvSMwAaJS
— jody jacobs (@jody_jacobs) April 18, 2017
Nedbank Braamfontein on fire. Crazy to c firemen struggling with failing infrastructure and material. A true banana republic! pic.twitter.com/HM1dkOJAZ3
— Jean Pierre (@jpardinois1) April 18, 2017
Massive fire in Braamfontein pic.twitter.com/uGNvJh5MH1
— Sylvan Golden (@sylvango) April 18, 2017
Braamfontein office park in flames https://t.co/uZMHfz559A pic.twitter.com/2w4CMcufqa
— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 18, 2017
Trivial fact: This #Braamfontein building is built on the continental divide that separates rivers flowing to the Indian & Atlantic oceans. pic.twitter.com/P0FlHghovw
— Casper Labuschagne (@casperlabuscha3) April 18, 2017
Empoyees pulling out cars as fast as they can #BraamParkForum1 @ewnupdates @Radio702 #Braamfontein pic.twitter.com/lDdAcEISsP
— KholoM (@snatchgonza) April 18, 2017
NEWS: Braampark Business complex on fire in Braamfontein, stacks of smoke shadowing over the city centre #BraamFire pic.twitter.com/dtKv1REOi6
— Oliver Meth (@oliver_meth) April 18, 2017
Building on fire at Braampark Office park in Braamfontein. Building house SA National Blood Service and other companies like Nedbank. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/4AcspWoEjU
— Isaac Mangena (@Ice_Izo) April 18, 2017
Fire reportedly at the Seda/Steve Biko/Quest building in Braampark #Fire @CityofJoburgZA @EMERGCONTROL pic.twitter.com/ms6W6q91Y3
— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) April 18, 2017