WATCH: Passengers get into a BRAWL on a flight

One moment passengers were taking their seats in preparation for an 11-hour flight, then out of nowhere an older man in a bright red shirt tackled a younger man.

At this stage, no one knows what exactly led to the obscene fight between two men aboard the plane but the incident took place on Monday, minutes before the plane was set to take flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles.

Neither of the two were (fortunately) competent in their fist-flinging abilities, but the messy blows that occasionally hit its target, were more than enough to frighten passengers and cause children to cry.

At one point, the younger man, dressed in a black shirt can be heard calling the older man ‘crazy’.

For the record ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace and respect. They did the best they could to diffuse the situation. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017



A brave airhostess tried to break up the fight but the two just kept on going at it until the older mans shirt wass torn to shreds.

The person who caught the entire ordeal on video, Cory Hour, says that he decided to enter the fight in the second assault but the older man gave up because Cory was more his size.



So, 10 minutes before take off a passenger starts a huge fight in his row. I get in between him and flight attendants, but he won’t 1v1 me. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 1, 2017

The man was removed from the plane and according to a statement released by All Nippon Airways, is currently in custody.

Video captures fistfight on Los Angeles-bound flight after a passenger became enraged and began throwing punches https://t.co/23fbE86RiO pic.twitter.com/ia73YwDR60 — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2017

Japan Today reports that the man was in fact formally arrested for choking the airline official and not the onboard brawl itself. They further added that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

Sources: FoxNews. Japan Today. CNN.