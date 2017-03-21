Watch Rihanna get weirded out by her first sex scene

Turns out even Rihanna gets embarrassed at times! A recent Instagram video shows the sassy pop star cringing at her prime-time TV debut.

who’s watching??? 🙈🙈🙈 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

The 29-year-old makes a cameo in an episode on the US TV series Bates Motel – a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 movie Psycho. In it she appears as Marion Crane, the character made famous by Janet Leigh who was tragically stabbed to death in the shower.

In a live feed video on Instagram the queen of pop shares her watching experience with her fans. When her character’s sex scene comes on, she can be heard saying, “This is so weird, oh my God, I can’t.”

As the episode continues however she starts to find the whole thing hilarious and starts up a drinking game, which sees her and her pals downing shots whenever the names “Norma” or “Norman” are mentioned by a character on the show.

Watch the full live stream of Rihanna’s commentary here.

Sources: Harpers Bazaar, NME