WATCH: Two-year-old’s reaction to old-school Father’s Day gift is priceless!
Byon June 18, 2017
“It’s over, I have this dumb circle!”
Father’s Day is only three days away and kids all over trying to get the perfect gift to show their dads their appreciation for them.
Two-year-old Mila, from Arizona in the US, was determined to buy her father the perfect gift, so she asked her mother for suggestions — and now we’re sure she wishes she hadn’t.
Mila’s mom, vlogger Katie Stauffer, suggested that she get her dad a vinyl record.
In a video posted by her mother, the tot is extremely distressed about giving her dad “a circle” for Father’s Day.
“Mommy said it’s a classic… with music on it. Is she joking me?” Mila said.
“It’s like a wheel, can it play Frozen? Can you upload this to the cloud?”
“This technology is frustrating!” she exclaimed.
A very bemused Katie jokingly wrote, “Clearly Mila doesn’t share the same appreciation for vinyls as her dad does.”
If you're looking for some easy entertainment, take your kids Father's Day shopping to pick up your husband's favorite vinyl records and watch their confused reaction. Clearly Mila doesn't share the same appreciation for vinyls as her dad does.
Sources: Instagram