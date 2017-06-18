WATCH: Two-year-old’s reaction to old-school Father’s Day gift is priceless!

“It’s over, I have this dumb circle!”

Father’s Day is only three days away and kids all over trying to get the perfect gift to show their dads their appreciation for them.

Two-year-old Mila, from Arizona in the US, was determined to buy her father the perfect gift, so she asked her mother for suggestions — and now we’re sure she wishes she hadn’t.

Mila’s mom, vlogger Katie Stauffer, suggested that she get her dad a vinyl record.

In a video posted by her mother, the tot is extremely distressed about giving her dad “a circle” for Father’s Day.

“Mommy said it’s a classic… with music on it. Is she joking me?” Mila said.

“It’s like a wheel, can it play Frozen? Can you upload this to the cloud?”

“This technology is frustrating!” she exclaimed.

A very bemused Katie jokingly wrote, “Clearly Mila doesn’t share the same appreciation for vinyls as her dad does.”

