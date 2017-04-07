WATCH: Woman completely loses it when Uber driver doesn’t have a phone charger

A video has emerged which shows an unidentified woman screaming and swearing at an Uber driver because he doesn’t have an iPhone charger.

In the video, which was recorded in the Bronx, New York, the woman threatens to falsely accuse the Uber drive of rape and demands he either calls the cops or drops her at her boyfriend’s place.

It’s unclear from the video what prompted the woman’s heated outburst, but in the video clip she seems highly upset at the fact that the driver doesn’t have a charger. She tells him it’s “common courtesy” to have the device on hand and further says it’s the first time she comes across an Uber that doesn’t have a charger.

The driver, who seems to be an immigrant, sits patiently as he calls her out on her blatant disrespect, to which she responds, “Donald Trump is going to send you and your family back. Get the f*** out of my country.”

The woman further threatens to “punch myself in the face and tell the cops you did it”.

The eight-minute clip ends when she finally decides to get out of the car and the driver says to the camera, “This is how Uber drivers go through every f****** day, man. People would disrespect us, talk s*** to us like it’s nothing, man.”

Uber has said that the woman has been banned from making use of their services.

“The behaviour in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable,” said a spokesperson for the company.