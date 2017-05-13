‘Who is this man?’ Outrage after picture of naked man on dead shark emerges on Twitter
Byon May 13, 2017
“Who is this man?”
Who is this man? Please RT, find him & ask him why he did this? Where is the humour in humiliating slaughtered animals? @ChrisGPackham pic.twitter.com/uHN37OywCx
— Anneka Svenska (@AnnekaSvenska) May 5, 2017
A picture of a man posing naked on top of a dead shark was posted by wildlife TV presenter Anneka Svenska — who asked who the man was and urged users to retweet and find him.
She described the photo as humiliating the slaughtering of animals and many Twitter users seemed to agree with her.
And the quest to find the shark killer began:
@AnnekaSvenska @ChrisGPackham @Protect_Wldlife @_AnimalAdvocate @LabourAnimalRG @domdyer70 @SaveOurSharks @FfSharks @PeterEgan6 @peteswildlife @wenhiggins I know one guy who looks similar and is k own to be out in the sun. pic.twitter.com/OEStByBfTG
— Eric Quisenberry (@EricQuiz2096) May 6, 2017
@AnnekaSvenska @ChrisGPackham @Protect_Wldlife @_AnimalAdvocate @LabourAnimalRG @domdyer70 @SaveOurSharks @FfSharks @PeterEgan6 @peteswildlife @wenhiggins that is the head football coach of the Florida Gators Jim Mcelwain. pic.twitter.com/wqlDcomnxX
— Matt (@SportsLuzzi) May 5, 2017
@TheAliciaKraft @AnnekaSvenska @ChrisGPackham @Protect_Wldlife @_AnimalAdvocate @LabourAnimalRG @domdyer70 @SaveOurSharks @FfSharks @PeterEgan6 @peteswildlife @wenhiggins Animal serial killer Jimmy John Liautaud smiling/posing next to some of his victims>🐘🦏🐆🐑🐻(laying naked on a dead shark wouldn’t surprise me) pic.twitter.com/GXBwsTqOjl
— Beth Lamb (@vanambb) May 6, 2017
Other users were just appalled by the man’s actions:
@AnnekaSvenska @ChrisGPackham @Protect_Wldlife @_AnimalAdvocate @LabourAnimalRG @domdyer70 @SaveOurSharks @FfSharks @PeterEgan6 @peteswildlife @wenhiggins We think people degrade themselves by the way they treat other humans. And then we see how they treat animals.
— Daniel Sandelson (@Golbuke) May 5, 2017
@AnnekaSvenska @LabourAnimalRG @ChrisGPackham @Protect_Wldlife @_AnimalAdvocate @domdyer70 @SaveOurSharks @FfSharks @PeterEgan6 @peteswildlife @wenhiggins That is nasty & he is supposed to be the “higher evolved, civilized” of those two? I beg to differ. 🙊
— Pookie (@HPuksen) May 5, 2017
@AnnekaSvenska @Seasaver @ChrisGPackham @Protect_Wldlife @_AnimalAdvocate @LabourAnimalRG @domdyer70 @SaveOurSharks @FfSharks @PeterEgan6 @peteswildlife @wenhiggins The human race is amazing so what is this because it’s not human. Disgraceful degrading total gutter behaviour I’m ashamed to be human
— Martin Morrish (@martmorrish) May 5, 2017
Svenska didn’t reveal where the image had come from.