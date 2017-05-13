‘Who is this man?’ Outrage after picture of naked man on dead shark emerges on Twitter

“Who is this man?”

Who is this man? Please RT, find him & ask him why he did this? Where is the humour in humiliating slaughtered animals? @ChrisGPackham pic.twitter.com/uHN37OywCx — Anneka Svenska (@AnnekaSvenska) May 5, 2017

A picture of a man posing naked on top of a dead shark was posted by wildlife TV presenter Anneka Svenska — who asked who the man was and urged users to retweet and find him.

She described the photo as humiliating the slaughtering of animals and many Twitter users seemed to agree with her.

And the quest to find the shark killer began:

Other users were just appalled by the man’s actions:

Svenska didn’t reveal where the image had come from.