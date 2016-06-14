Woman creates a life-size wedding-dress cake – and it’s far too pretty to eat!

In case your decision to start a strict no-sugar diet deprives you of the privilege of biting into a soft and fluffy, rich and decadent chocolate and buttercream slice of heaven, this confectioner has created a masterpiece to feast your eyes on.

Emma Jayne of Emma Jayne Cake Design replicated a stunning couture piece by designer Mak Tumang and showcased her creation at the Alexandra Palace Cake International competition in London, the world’s largest cake competition.

The theme this year was Wedding Gowns Through the Ages.

Not much is known about how Emma managed to achieve the intricate lifelike details on the cake dress but she reportedly used a dragéekíss, a new patented cake-decorating tool.

This wasn’t the cake creator’s first year at the competition. Her previous creations are equally as impressive to say the least.

Take a look:

#cakeinternationalmagazine #cakeinternational A post shared by Emma Jayne (@emmajaynecakedesign) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:59pm PST





This is my sculpture of Neytiri from the film Avatar. She is made from rice crispies and covered with sugar paste and her detailing from modelling paste. She was made for the Cake International show Birmingham 2014 as a Sugarcraft exhibit. I hope you enjoy the pictures. Photo by Clixxphotography A post shared by Emma Jayne (@emmajaynecakedesign) on Jun 14, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

Getting this ready for Cake International Alexandra Palace London April 22-23rd A post shared by Emma Jayne (@emmajaynecakedesign) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:01pm PST

Sources: metro.co.uk, housebeautiful.com