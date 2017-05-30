Woman marries train station after 36 years ‘in love’

“I choo choo choose you!”

A woman has “married” a train station after being “in love” for 36 years.

Carol Santa Fe (45) from San Diego, California, claims she has been in love with Santa Fe train station since she was nine years old. In 2015 she finally wed her beloved station — and claims she’s been blissfully happy ever since.

The volunteer support worker takes a 45-minute bus ride to the station every day to spend time with the building.

“I am married to the Santa Fe train station – her name is Daidra,” Carol says.

“I take a 45-minute bus ride every night to see the station. When I get there I say hello to her – I then walk around the block circling around her, trying not to let anyone notice I am talking.”

Although their marriage is not legally binding, Carol states they tied the knot in 2015 – and celebrated their one year anniversary last Christmas.

Speaking about the intimacy part of their marriage, Carol said that she has ‘sex’ with the building mentally and identifies herself as an objectum sexual – a person who is sexually attracted to inanimate objects and structures.

“There is a private bit where two walls meet, I go there to touch her, which I do by leaning against her with my clothes on.

“When I’m touching her, I feel as though it actually holds me and kisses me. I don’t have physical sex with the station in public, I want to be respectful. I wouldn’t do that with a human in public so why would I do it in this case. I do have sex with Daidra in my mind when I stand there,” she confessed.

“I especially like when I hear the trains rev up their engines – it turns me on.”

She, however, didn’t discover this until she was 40 after she searched online ‘I am in love with a building.’

Objectum is a worldwide debate whether the phenomenon is a sexuality, fetish or mental condition. According to Carol, however, people just don’t understand it.

“Objectum sexuality is not a mental illness like the media always makes out. It is our sexuality, just like being lesbian or bisexual – we are not crazy. People just don’t understand, ” she explains.

She added that when she and the train station got married she told the station that she takes it as her partner and describes it as the happiest day of their lives.

Carol – who has lived in California since she was three – claims the train station is the love of her life, despite being in a previous relationship with a man.

“I loved a human once before, his name was Tom and we were together for 18 months.

“But it didn’t work out and I felt amazing when I got into a relationship with Diadra because she told that she would never leave me.

“I love her so much, she is so romantic. We first consummated our love a few years ago when I felt the wall behind me, and I felt this energy. I came close to an orgasm and I was scared I’d get caught by the station staff,” she said.

“I don’t ever want the security guards to find out – I am a closeted objectum sexual.

“But I only hide my sexual attraction to the station because I simply don’t want people to find out and ban me from seeing her. It’s not at all because I am ashamed. Erica Eiffel got banned from the Eiffel Tower for kissing it and straddling it – so I don’t want to get banned like she did.”

She said that she doesn’t like to show affection to her “wife” in public because she is afraid she will get banned from the train station.

Erica Eiffel, an objectum sexual, famously married Paris’s Eiffel Tower in 2007 was banned from the Eiffel tower because she was constantly kissing and stroking it.

Another well-known objectum sexual is Eklöf Berliner-Mauer, who married the Berlin wall in 1979 and was the first person to come forward with objectum sexuality.

“I am so scared of getting caught, so I don’t tell the station security that we are married, I love to just walk around and look at my partner and enjoy the station’s company.

“Daidra and I chat about normal things, I always tell her how my day has been. I feel really lonely not having anyone to talk to about it. Daidra has been the most stable partner I have ever had, I have had the time of my life being her wife. I used to be scared of being in love with humans, but I’m not scared with Daidra.

She says that she can never leave San Diego, because her lover is there.

“I could never love another train station – she is the one.”

