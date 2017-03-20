Zayn Malik’s ex misses her bae terribly

Perrie Edwards has written a gushing post about missing her British soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix, who was previously engaged to Zayn Malik, confirmed she is dating the Arsenal player last month when she posted a picture of them smooching in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and kissed him when her group Little Mix were announced as winners of the Best Single BRIT Award.

Since February, the popstars have been supporting Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman tour in North America while Alex has remained in the U.K. to play with his team, and on Sunday night, Perrie confessed she was feeling the effects of their time apart.

“Apologies for this extra af (as f**k), cheese on toast post…. But s**t I miss him toooo much! @alexoxchamberlain,” she wrote on Instagram beside a post of them kissing.





Apologies for this extra af, cheese on toast post…. But shit I miss him toooo much! @alexoxchamberlain A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Little Mix are on tour with Ariana until 15 April and they will enjoy a short break before their headlining Glory Days Tour kicks off in England on 21 May. The trek is split into three legs, two in Europe and one in Australasia, and will not be completely over until 26 November.

She’s not the only Little Mix star who struggles with missing their boyfriend. In November, Jade Thirlwall revealed she had barely seen her beau, The Struts rocker Jed Elliott.

“It’s brutal, as I’ve seen him about six times this year, but every time I do it’s very good,” she told Fabulous magazine.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is thought to be dating soccer star Andre Gray while Jesy Nelson, who broke off her engagement to Rixton frontman Jake Roche in November, is now in a relationship with British reality TV star Chris Clark, who appears on The Only Way Is Essex.

