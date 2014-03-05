17 yummy, (mostly) healthy lunchbox ideas for kids

Mix together the chicken mince, egg, garlic powder and salt in a large bowl with wet hands. Scatter the coconut onto a separate plate.. Shape the mince mixture into nuggets and flatten slightly with the palm of your hand. Roll the nuggets in the coconut until well coated and place on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and cook in the oven for 15 minutes or until done.Place the toasted bread on a clean cutting board and cut each slice into a triangle. Layer the two halves with a chicken nugget, avocado, tomato, cucumber and lettuce.Mix together the mayonnaise and mustard, and spoon the mixture over the toppings. Close the sandwich with the remaining slices of bread.

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Line a baking sheet with baking paperSift flour, cinnamon and baking powder in a large bowl. Add the oats, nuts, coconut and pumpkin seeds.Melt the syrup and butter in a pot and stir in bicarbonate of soda. Pour in the dry ingredients and stir to combine.With wet hands press half the oat mixture into the base of the pan. Bake for 10 minutes and set aside.combine the syrup, butter, lemon and flour in a medium bowl until smooth. Add the strawberries and stir to combine.Spread the filling over the cooled base to completely cover. Press down the remaining oats mixture over the top. Bake for a further 30 minutes or until golden. Cool completely and slice into bars.

Add the chicken, stock, lemon zest and thyme to a saucepan, cover with a lid and bring to the boil over medium high heat.Simmer gently for 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through, but tender and succulent. Place some lettuce on a slice of wholewheat bread.Shred generous a portion of the chicken. Mix the dressing ingredients together and drizzle over liberally. Place some tomato on top and serve.

Grease 6 hollows of a silicon muffin mould.Mix the eggs, sour cream and cheese in a mixing bowl and season with salt and pepper.Mix the mushrooms, ham and chives and divide among the muffin hollows.Pour the egg mixture over the mushroom mixture in the hollows.Microwave on high for 4 minutes or until the mushrooms are done.Serve the tartlets with a salad of your choice.

Place the fish in a large mixing bowl and add the curry paste, eggs, sugar, salt and flour. Mix until all the ingredients are well combined. Add the breadcrumbs and mix through.Stir in the coriander, beans, spring onions and chillies. Season, cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.With wet hands, roll the mixture into 15 even-sized balls. Place the balls onto a floured surface and flatten.Heat the oil in a frying pan until very hot and fry the fishcakes on both sides for 5 minutes or until golden brown.

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Line a loaf pan with baking paper or grease well with coconut oil.Mix the flours, cinnamon, bicarbonate of soda and salt. Add the nuts and raisins and stir until well coated. Set aside.Combine all the wet ingredients in a food processor and mix until smooth.Add to the dry ingredients and mix until just well combined, do not overmix.Pour the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle with desiccated coconut.Bake for 70-75 minutes until the centre is done (a testing skewer inserted in the middle should come out clean).Cool on a wire rack and serve with butter or nut butter.

Preheat oven to 180 ⁰C and line a muffin pan with paper cases.Toast the oats and seeds in a dry frying pan for 2 minutes or until golden. Stir into the remaining ingredients. Measure out 125 ml (½ c) for the muffins and store the remainder in an airtight container.Whisk the yoghurt with the eggs and vanilla essence than add the base mix. Leave to soak for a few minutes.Beat the butter and sugar together until fluffy. Chop the ripe banana into small pieces and add to the butter mixture. Stir into the yoghurt mixture.Sift the flour and baking powder into the butter and yoghurt mixture. Stir but not too much. Fill the muffin cases with the dough. Bake for 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200 °C.Cut the cauliflower into slices or “steaks” and arrange on a baking sheet. Brush with the olive oil and season with salt, pepper and the chilli flakes.Crumble half the feta cheese on top and bake for 10 minutes or until the cauliflower is slightly charred.Heat the oil and butter in a pan and fry the garlic until fragrant. Add the chickpeas and stir-fry for a few minutes. Season with the cumin, salt and pepper. Stir-fry until golden and set aside.Lightly mix the lettuce leaves, remaining feta cheese, chickpeas and cauliflower.Whisk the ingredients together and pour over the salad. Serve immediately.

Preheat the oven to 180⁰C. Grease and line a 29 cm x 19 cm baking pan.Heat the sugar, honey, vanilla and butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir for about 5 minutes until the sugar is dissolved.In a bowl mix together the muesli, coconut and raisins. Pour in the honey mixture and stir until well mixed.Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and bake for 30 minutes or until golden. Place on a wire rack to cool before cutting into bars.

Preheat oven to 180 °C and lightly grease a muffin pan.On a floured surface roll out the pastry and cut out circles that will fit into the holes.Combine all the filling ingredients in a bowl and season to taste.Divide the filling between the pastry cases and bake them for 20 minutes or until golden. Serve hot.

Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling salted water for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and drain. Lightly toss in 1 T of olive oil.In a bowl combine the yoghurt, lemon zest, mint, coriander, parsley and chives. Whisk in the remaining olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Set aside in the fridge until needed.Toss the pasta with the baby spinach leaves, feta cheese, peas, tomatoes and rocket leaves.Just before serving toss the salad with the yoghurt dressing.

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking sheet with baking paper.Mix together the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Using your fingers, crumb the butter into the bowl. Mix in the milk until just combined.Place the dough on a floured surface and roll into a rectangle, trimming the edges.Cover the pastry with a layer of bacon, leaving a 2 cm edge free on one of the longer sides of the dough.Mix together the onion, garlic, cheeses and parsley, and spread over the bacon. Brush the gap at the edge of the dough with water then roll into a spiral, sealing the edge. Wrap the roll in clingfilm and refrigerate for 30 minutes.Slice the roll into slices about 1½ cm thick and place, spiral side up, on the prepared tray. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden. Serve warm.

13. Choc nut bars