17 yummy, (mostly) healthy lunchbox ideas for kids
Byon January 8, 2017
Already racking your brains for fresh and exciting lunchbox ideas? We’ve got you covered.
1. Coconut chicken nugget sandwich
This recipe makes nine chicken nuggets. Place paper between the nuggets, wrap in foil and freeze for up to two weeks.
Serves 2
Serves 2
Preparation time: 15 min
Cooking time: 15 min
- Chicken nuggets
- 500 g chicken, minced
- 1 egg
- 2,5 ml (½ t) garlic powder
- 2,5 ml (½ t) salt
- 60 ml (¼ c) desiccated coconut
- olive oil to drizzle
- To assemble
- 2 slices brown bread, toasted
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 tomato, sliced
- 4 cucumber slices
- lettuce leaves
- 45 ml (3 T) mayonnaise
- 2,5 ml (½ t) mustard powder
2. Breakfast-on-the-go bars
These are also great for frantic mornings.
Preparation: 10 min
Filling
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 40 min
Makes: 16 - 20
- 310 ml (1¼ c) flour
- 5 ml (1 t) cinnamon
- 5 ml (1 t) baking powder
- 500 ml (2 c) rolled oats
- 125 ml (½ c) mixed nuts, chopped
- 60 ml (¼ c) desiccated coconut
- 45 ml (3 T) pumpkin seeds
- 180 ml (¾ c) maple syrup
- 125 g butter
- 2,5 ml (½ t) bicarbonate of soda
Filling
- 60 ml (¼ c) maple syrup
- 40 g butter
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- 30 ml (2 T) flour
- 300 g fresh strawberries, finely chopped
3. Chicken sandwich with harissa salad
Treat the kids to a gourmet-style lunch with this quick-and-easy open chicken sandwich.
Serves: 4
Dressing
Serves: 4
Preparation: 5 min
Cooking: 20 min
- 4 chicken breasts
- 500 ml (2 c) chicken stock
- zest of 2 lemons
- handful of thyme
- 2 handfuls mixed lettuce leaves
- 4 slices wholewheat bread, toasted
- handful cherry tomatoes, halved
Dressing
- harissa paste
- handful of parsley, finely chopped
- juice of 1 lemon
- 3 cloves garlic
- 250 ml (1 c) plain yoghurt
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
4. Microwave tartlets
These effortless tartlets use the classic combination of bacon, cheese and mushrooms. Yum!
Makes 6
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 4 min
Makes 6
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 4 min
- 4 eggs
- 60 ml (¼ c) sour cream
- 80 ml (⅓ c) grated mozzarella
- salt and pepper
- 100 g mushrooms, sliced
- 3 slices sandwich ham, chopped
- handful of fresh chives, chopped
5. Big-bite fishcakes
You can never go wrong with good old fishcakes.
Makes: 15
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 10 min
Makes: 15
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 10 min
- 500 g white fish (hake or yellowtail)
- 60 ml (¼ c) red curry paste
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 10 ml (2 t) brown sugar
- pinch of salt
- 15 ml (1 T) flour
- 60 ml (¼ c) breadcrumbs
- handful coriander, finely chopped
- 100 g green beans, finely chopped
- 4 spring onions, sliced
- 2 red chillies, seeded and chopped
- salt and pepper
- oil for frying
6. Coconut banana bread
This bread is healthy and tasty – perfect for a lunchbox treat!
Makes: 1 medium loaf (12 slices)
TIP: Blitz macadamia nuts with a little canola oil in a food processor until smooth to make nut butter.
Makes: 1 medium loaf (12 slices)
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Baking time: 70-75 minutes
- coconut oil
- 250 ml (1 c) coconut flour
- 30 ml (2 T) tapioca flour
- 125 ml (½ c) almond flour
- 10 ml (2 t) cinnamon powder
- 10 ml (2 t) bicarbonate of soda
- 1 ml (¼ t) sea salt
- 125 ml (½ c) chopped walnuts
- 60 ml (¼ c) raisins
- 2 medium-ripe bananas
- 2 very ripe bananas
- 3 large eggs
- 125 ml (½ c) coconut milk
- 125 ml (½ c) unsweetened apple purée
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla extract
- 2 ml (½ t) almond extract
- desiccated coconut for sprinkling
- butter or nut butter (see tip below) to serve
Get more delicious low-carb dishes in our Low-Carb recipes booklet here
7. Oat muffins
Save some of the leftover base to turn into a muesli.
Makes 12
Base
Muffins
Makes 12
Preparation: 15 min
Baking: 20 min
Base
- 250 ml (1 c) oats
- 15 ml (1 T) each sesame, poppy and flax seeds
- 5 ml (1 T) caster sugar or sweetener
- 30 ml (2 T) mixed dried fruit, chopped
- 5 ml (1 t) powdered milk
Muffins
- 160 ml (⅔ c) yoghurt
- 2 eggs
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- 100 g butter, softened
- 80 ml (⅓ c) caster sugar or sweetener
- 1 ripe banana
- 310 (1¼ c) flour
- 15 ml (1 tsp) baking powder
8. Roast cauliflower and chickpea salad
A hearty vegetarian salad with a hint of chilli.
Serves 4
Preparation: 15 min
Cooking: 15 min
CHICKPEAS
DRESSING
Serves 4
Preparation: 15 min
Cooking: 15 min
- 1 cauliflower
- 30 ml (2 T) olive oil
- salt and freshly ground pepper
- 5 ml (1 t) chilli flakes
- 2 rounds feta cheese
- 120 g lettuce leaves
CHICKPEAS
- 15 ml (1 T) olive oil
- 15 ml (1 T) butter
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 can (410 g) chickpeas, drained
- 2 ml (½ t) ground cumin
- salt and freshly ground pepper
DRESSING
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 45 ml (3 T) chopped fresh coriander
- 60 ml (¼ c) olive oil
- 30 ml (2 T) lemon juice
- 5 ml (1 t) caster sugar
9. Sticky fruit muesli bars
Perfect for a quick bite when hunger strikes between classes.
Makes 16
Preparation time: 5 min
Cooking time: 30 min
Makes 16
Preparation time: 5 min
Cooking time: 30 min
- 60 ml (¼ c) brown sugar
- 125 ml (½ c) honey
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- 60 g butter
- 500 ml (2 c) muesli
- 60 ml (¼ c) coconut
- 200 g raisins
10. Bacon and spinach tartlets
The best part about these bite-sized delights? You can whip them up in less than 30 minutes.
Makes: 8
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min
Filling
Makes: 8
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min
- 400 g shortcrust pastry
Filling
- 200 g bacon, cooked
- 3 baby marrows, finely grated
- 1 red pepper, finely chopped
- 4 eggs
- 250 ml (1 c) milk
- 100 g spinach, finely chopped
- 100 g Cheddar cheese
- salt and pepper
11. Garden pasta salad
Make this fresh garden pasta salad with various green veggies – a perfect no-fuss lunch.
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 8 min
Serves 6-8
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 8 min
Serves 6-8
- 250 g pasta, such as penne, fusilli or farfalle
- 30 ml (2 T) olive oil
- 60 ml (¼ c) plain yoghurt
- zest of one lemon
- 2 sprigs mint, chopped
- 2 sprigs coriander, chopped
- 2 sprigs parsley, chopped
- 45 ml (3 T) fresh chives, snipped
- salt and pepper
- 100 g baby spinach leaves, washed
- 50 g feta cheese, cubed
- 100 g frozen peas, thawed
- 150 g cherry tomatoes, halved
- 150 g rocket
12. Bacon roly-poly
For a faster roly-poly, use store-bought shortcrust pastry.
Makes 14
Preparation time: 20 min
Chilling time: 30 min
Baking time: 15 min
Pastry
Filling
Makes 14
Preparation time: 20 min
Chilling time: 30 min
Baking time: 15 min
Pastry
- 375 ml (1½ c) flour
- 10 ml (2 tsp) baking powder
- 2, 5 ml (½ tsp) salt
- 75 g butter, diced
- 200 ml (¾ c) milk
Filling
- 250 g bacon rashers
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 125 ml (½ c) mozzarella cheese, grated
- 125 ml (½ c) Cheddar cheese, grated
- handful fresh parsley, chopped
13. Choc nut bars
Keep these in an airtight container in a cool place or the fridge and they'll last a few days – if you can stop everyone munching on them.
Makes about 20
150 g butter, chopped
300 g dark chocolate, chopped
30 ml (2 T) golden syrup
15 ml (1 T) brandy (optional)
100 g plain digestive biscuits
180 ml (¾ c) toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
125 ml (½ c) raisins, finely chopped
125 ml (½ c) red glacé cherries, halved
Makes about 20
Preparation: 20 min
Chilling: 3 hours
150 g butter, chopped
300 g dark chocolate, chopped
30 ml (2 T) golden syrup
15 ml (1 T) brandy (optional)
100 g plain digestive biscuits
180 ml (¾ c) toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
125 ml (½ c) raisins, finely chopped
125 ml (½ c) red glacé cherries, halved
14. Cheesy muffins
Irresistible and yet so easy to make.
Preparation time: 10 min
Preparation time: 10 min
Baking time: 20 min
Makes: 12
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 250 ml (1 c) amasi
- 125 ml (½ c) oil
- 15 ml (1 T) parsley, chopped
- 5 ml (1 t) garlic chives, chopped
- 500 ml (2 c) flour, sifted
- 15 ml (1 T) baking powder
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 250 ml (1 c) cheddar, grated
- 125 ml (½ c) Camembert, cut into blocks
- 125 ml (½ c) Parmesan, grated
15. Peanut butter crunchies
A deliciously nutty snack for when the munchies strike.
Preparation: 10 min
Preparation: 10 min
Baking: 35 min
Makes 16
- 250 ml (1 c) flour
- 2,5 ml (½ t) baking powder
- 1 ml (¼ t) bicarbonate of soda
- pinch of salt
- 125 ml (½ c) crunchy peanut butter
- 60 g butter
- 200 ml (¾ c) brown sugar
- 80 ml (⅓ c) castor sugar
- 2 eggs
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- 125 ml (½ c) nuts, chopped
- 125 ml (½ c) chocolate chips
16. Rocky road bars
An effortless treat – get the kids involved in making these.
An effortless treat for lunch boxes tomorrow!
Makes: 16 - 20
An effortless treat for lunch boxes tomorrow!
Makes: 16 - 20
Preparation: 15 min
Chilling: 3 hrs
Cooking: 8 min
- 500 g dark chocolate, chopped
- 15 ml (1 T) butter
- 15 ml (1 T) golden syrup
- 50 g mini marshmallows
- 100 g nuts, roasted and chopped
- 100 g glacé cherries
- 50 g tennis biscuits, roughly chopped
17. Banana and cinnamon smiley muffins
The perfect cure for the back-to-school blues.
Makes 24
Preparation time: 15 min
Baking time: 20 min
Topping
Makes 24
Preparation time: 15 min
Baking time: 20 min
- 500 ml (2 c) flour
- 10 ml (2 t) baking powder
- 5 ml (1 t) bicarbonate of soda
- 7 ml (1½ t) cinnamon
- 125 ml (½ c) caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 250 ml (1 c) milk
- 3 ripe bananas, mashed
Topping
- 230 g cream cheese
- 60 g butter, softened
- 60 ml (¼ c) icing sugar
- drop of yellow food colouring
- 2 bananas, sliced, to decorate
- sweets to decorate
