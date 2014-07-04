Fun Easter crafts for kids

We found these great ideas for Easter fun for kids on Pinterest. All you need are paper plates and a few other bits and pieces.

Kids aged 2-5 will enjoy making and wearing this mask. A fairly easy project, although younger kids will need help with cutting out the holes for the eyes and elastic.

You’ll need:

1 small white paper plate

3 white pipe cleaners

1 fawn pompom or pink cotton wool ball

scraps of white and pink cardboard

elastic

craft glue

scissors

dark pink felt-tip pen

Find the instructions for making the mask here.

2. Long-legged bird

Suitable for kids aged 2-9. Keep it simple like the one in the picture for younger kids or add feathers, fabric scraps and felt-tip pen so older kids can come up with their own designs.

You’ll need:

1 yellow paper plate

orange cardboard

2 googly eyes

scissors

craft glue

For instructions and more craft ideas click here.

3. Easter basket

This project is a little more complex and suitable for kids aged 4-9. If an adult is helping, the cutting can be done with a craft knife; kids should stick to scissors.

You’ll need:

2 paper plates

ribbon

Easter grass

scraps of cardboard

scissors or a craft knife

brown craft paint

paintbrush

stapler

Find the instructions for the basket here.

–Alfie Steyn