Fun Easter crafts for kids

By YOU on April 15, 2017
Easter-craft-main


We found these great ideas for Easter fun for kids on Pinterest. All you need are paper plates and a few other bits and pieces.  

Picture repinned from kidspot.com.au

Picture repinned from kidspot.com.au

Kids aged 2-5 will enjoy making and wearing this mask. A fairly easy project, although younger kids will need help with cutting out the holes for the eyes and elastic.

You’ll need:

  • 1 small white paper plate
  • 3 white pipe cleaners
  • 1 fawn pompom or pink cotton wool ball
  • scraps of white and pink cardboard
  • elastic
  • craft glue
  • scissors
  • dark pink felt-tip pen

Find the instructions for making the mask here.

2. Long-legged bird

Picture repinned from onelittleproject.com

Picture repinned from onelittleproject.com

Suitable for kids aged 2-9. Keep it simple like the one in the picture for younger kids or add feathers, fabric scraps and felt-tip pen so older kids can come up with their own designs.

You’ll need:

  • 1 yellow paper plate
  • orange cardboard
  • 2 googly eyes
  • scissors
  • craft glue

For instructions and more craft ideas click here.

3. Easter basket

Picture repinned from sassydealz.com

Picture repinned from sassydealz.com

This project is a little more complex and suitable for kids aged 4-9. If an adult is helping, the cutting can be done with a craft knife; kids should stick to scissors.

You’ll need:

  • 2 paper plates
  • ribbon
  • Easter grass
  • scraps of cardboard
  • scissors or a craft knife
  • brown craft paint
  • paintbrush
  • stapler

Find the instructions for the basket here.

–Alfie Steyn