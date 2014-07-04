Fun Easter crafts for kids
We found these great ideas for Easter fun for kids on Pinterest. All you need are paper plates and a few other bits and pieces.
Kids aged 2-5 will enjoy making and wearing this mask. A fairly easy project, although younger kids will need help with cutting out the holes for the eyes and elastic.
You’ll need:
- 1 small white paper plate
- 3 white pipe cleaners
- 1 fawn pompom or pink cotton wool ball
- scraps of white and pink cardboard
- elastic
- craft glue
- scissors
- dark pink felt-tip pen
Find the instructions for making the mask here.
2. Long-legged bird
Suitable for kids aged 2-9. Keep it simple like the one in the picture for younger kids or add feathers, fabric scraps and felt-tip pen so older kids can come up with their own designs.
You’ll need:
- 1 yellow paper plate
- orange cardboard
- 2 googly eyes
- scissors
- craft glue
For instructions and more craft ideas click here.
3. Easter basket
This project is a little more complex and suitable for kids aged 4-9. If an adult is helping, the cutting can be done with a craft knife; kids should stick to scissors.
You’ll need:
- 2 paper plates
- ribbon
- Easter grass
- scraps of cardboard
- scissors or a craft knife
- brown craft paint
- paintbrush
- stapler
Find the instructions for the basket here.