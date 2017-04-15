How to make these cute bunny decorations for your Easter table

By admin on April 15, 2017
BY: Shelly Bergh PHOTOS: Megan Miller

Get the kids to create a wreath, crackers, place mats and bunny ears to decorate your Easter table.  Click on the links below to download the templates.

1. Bunny ears

bunny

 

You’ll need

  • 160 gm A4 cardboard (10 sheets)
  • White candy-coated chocolate Easter eggs (pack of 8)

Instructions:
1. Download the bunny ears template here and cut out.
2. Attach the ends of the cutouts with double- sided tape together to create “crowns” for the eggs. Slip over each egg.

Click here for the template.

2. Candy pouch

bunn4

You’ll need:

  • Felt or any kind of fabric
  • Thread
  • String

Instructions:
1. Use this template to cut out a rabbit face from fabric and handstitch it to form a pouch for sweets.
2. Embroider a mouth and paint eyes.
3. Tie with string. 

Click here for the template.

3. Rabbit crackers

bunnny3

You’ll need:

  • 160 gm A4 cardboard (10 sheets)
  • Wrapping paper/roll
  • Leftover string, ribbon and/or rickrack
  • Small gifts or sweets
  • Cracker pull snaps for 10 (optional)

Instructions:
Click here for the template.

