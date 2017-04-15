How to make these cute bunny decorations for your Easter table

Get the kids to create a wreath, crackers, place mats and bunny ears to decorate your Easter table. Click on the links below to download the templates.

1. Bunny ears

You’ll need



160 gm A4 cardboard (10 sheets)

White candy-coated chocolate Easter eggs (pack of 8)

Instructions:

1. Download the bunny ears template here and cut out.

2. Attach the ends of the cutouts with double- sided tape together to create “crowns” for the eggs. Slip over each egg.

Click here for the template.

2. Candy pouch

You’ll need:



Felt or any kind of fabric

Thread

String

Instructions:

1. Use this template to cut out a rabbit face from fabric and handstitch it to form a pouch for sweets.

2. Embroider a mouth and paint eyes.

3. Tie with string.

Click here for the template.

3. Rabbit crackers

You’ll need:



160 gm A4 cardboard (10 sheets)

Wrapping paper/roll

Leftover string, ribbon and/or rickrack

Small gifts or sweets

Cracker pull snaps for 10 (optional)

Instructions:

