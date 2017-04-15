How to make these cute bunny decorations for your Easter table
Get the kids to create a wreath, crackers, place mats and bunny ears to decorate your Easter table. Click on the links below to download the templates.
1. Bunny ears
You’ll need
- 160 gm A4 cardboard (10 sheets)
- White candy-coated chocolate Easter eggs (pack of 8)
Instructions:
1. Download the bunny ears template here and cut out.
2. Attach the ends of the cutouts with double- sided tape together to create “crowns” for the eggs. Slip over each egg.
2. Candy pouch
You’ll need:
- Felt or any kind of fabric
- Thread
- String
Instructions:
1. Use this template to cut out a rabbit face from fabric and handstitch it to form a pouch for sweets.
2. Embroider a mouth and paint eyes.
3. Tie with string.
3. Rabbit crackers
You’ll need:
- 160 gm A4 cardboard (10 sheets)
- Wrapping paper/roll
- Leftover string, ribbon and/or rickrack
- Small gifts or sweets
- Cracker pull snaps for 10 (optional)
Instructions:
