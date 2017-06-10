My husband was ‘born fit’ – and I wasn’t

This Instagrammer’s candid post about life with her super-fit husband has gone viral – for all the right reasons.

It’s never easy to celebrate your body for what it is — especially when the love of your life looks like he just stepped off the pages of a men’s fitness magazine.

For Jasmine “Jazzy” Owens, who’s been married to “born-fit” Keenan for six years, learning to love her body has been a long road.

But the mom and aspiring model is on a mission to love herself the way Keenan does — “every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark” on her body!

READ MORE: This plus-size model had the perfect response to body shamers everywhere

Jazzy, who created the Instagram account @a_body_positive_jazzy to share her body-positivity journey with others, recently shared a beautiful photo of her and her beau on the beach, with a caption that has garnered some 80 000 likes.

“Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body,” she wrote.

“I never understood why! How could he love something that isn’t “perfect”? How could a man who was “born fit” love someone like me!”

“I don’t have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs too fast my body claps (lmao)!!

READ MORE: IN PICTURES: SA celebs who have totally transformed their bodies

“But now I see I do have the ‘perfect’ body!! Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!!”

The inspirational post has gone viral, with hundreds of commenters sharing similar stories on Jazzy’s post.

“Wow! This made me tearful. I am in the same situation. Husband has always been fit. And me…..always struggled with my weight,” one woman wrote. “You make me feel like I am worth it and I need to start loving myself!”

READ MORE: ‘I can just be me!’ Miss SA finalist becomes a plus-size model

Another added, “Girl, my body claps too, can I get a round of applause?! Love this.”

Jazzy told Huffington Post that she’d been around the block when it came to diets and supplements. She’d even considered going under the knife. But these days, she’s focusing on changing her attitude to her body, rather than her body itself.

“Over the years my negative body image has held me back from enjoying life with my husband and kids and I was finally fed up with hiding from the world,” she said.

“As one of my posts said, I stood in the mirror and truly looked at myself. Before I couldn’t even stand to see myself, so to be able to get naked and stand in front of the mirror and just look at my body was a huge first step for me.

“Since then, I have made steps such as buying my first two-piece bathing suit, wearing it to the pool and to the beach and learning to stop judging myself.”

Do you have a body-positive story to share? We’d love to hear it! Leave a comment on our Facebook page.