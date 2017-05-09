Did Chris Rock have an affair with Kerry Washington?!

Did Chris Rock have a fling with Kerry Washington while he was still married?

Buzz about the affair actually began around 2007, when the Fixer star was engaged to actor David Moscow.

But the 52-year-old comedian reignited the rumour in a new Rolling Stone interview where he tells the magazine he cheated on his wife of 20 years, Malaak Compton-Rock (47) with three women: “one famous, one semi famous and one a member of the retail class.”

According to a source, Chris cheated on Malaak “with Kerry when they were filming 2007’s I Think I Love My Wife which was, ironically, about him having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she [Malaak] found out. There’s no grey area.”

When Moscow, now her ex, was asked about the alleged affair in 2016 he reportedly responded, “No comment.” Kerry, of course, is now happily married to Nnamdi Asomugha, while Chris is seeing actress Megalyn Echikunwoke (33).

Chris is now on his Total Blackout world tour which he’s dubbed his “alimony tour”. “I’ve got to make some money first,” he told the mag. His divorce from Malaak, with whom he has two daughters, was finalised last year.

He says he’s trying to find peace. “Maybe I can find God without being in shambles. Maybe I can reach a higher plain spiritually without being in a near-death experience.”

“Getting divorced, you have to f***ing start over,” he says. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.

“I asked myself, ‘Do I want to be angry for a year?’ It’s not a cool place to be. It’s not healthy,” he shared.

