IN PICTURES: Meet Omar, the ‘world’s longest cat’

People just can’t get enough of Omar the enormous cat!

The Australian kitty, thought to be the world’s “longest” cat, has an Instagram following of over 25 000 — and counting!

When he was born, Omar was the same size as all the other Maine Coon kittens in his litter.

Now four years later, the beloved pet of Stephy Hirst, from Melbourne, Australia, weighs a whopping 14 kg and is 120 cm long. Stephy has to use a dog crate to take him to the vet!

So what do you do when you have a super-interesting pet? You start an Instagram account, of course.

But when Stephy started an Instagram page for Omar two weeks ago, she had no idea it would become so popular — one of her photos shared more than 270 000 times on the Cats of Instagram account.

Stephy was then contacted by the Guinness Book of Records, telling her that Omar could be the longest domestic cat in the world!

With all the attention, Omar has had a lot to deal with, being featured on national TV as well as major Australian newspapers.

Stephy told the BBC that Omar “had a a little bit of a meltdown” and that he ” hasn’t really been coping with all the attention.”

Still, that doesn’t mean her furry friend isn’t a bit of a diva. When it comes to his diet, Omar is only satisfied with human-grade meat.

“We buy human-grade kangaroo meat at the supermarket,” Stephy revealed. “It’s the only meat we could find that he actually wants to eat.”

His daily activities include waking up at 5 am, eating a couple of scoops of dry cat food for breakfast and eating raw kangaroo meat for dinner.

With a full tummy, he lounges around the house, naps on the trampoline and plays in the backyard.

Omar has a few other interesting talents — he can also open doors, kitchen cupboards and wardrobes.

Stephy and Omar will have to wait up to 12 weeks to find out from Guinness World Records if Omar really is the longest cat in the world.

But until then, Omar “is just looking forward to napping on the trampoline, chowing down on some more kangaroo and trying to keep us awake at night,” she said.

